A new granting opportunity is available for nonprofit organizations in Bay County.
Applications are now available to 501(c)(3) organizations for the Bay County Growth Alliance Fund through the Bay Area Community Foundation.
The grant will be awarded to projects that focus on economic growth through community development and improved quality of life in Bay County.
The fund will award $5,000 to $10,000 per project through the foundation’s semiannual grant process.
The foundations awards grants from 20 funds and applications only have to fill out one application.
To apply, contact Joni King at (989) 893-4438 to discuss your project and receive a log-in for the online application.
