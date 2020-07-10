The Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce announced on July 10 that 144 small businesses were awarded grants that total $570,00 through the Restart Flint and Genesee Grant Program.
The grants raised from $1,000 to $5,000 and were awarded to businesses of a variety of sectors including retail, salons, landscaping companies, restaurants, bars and non-critical manufacturing.
The funds must be used to cover expenses directly associated with reopening businesses under guidelines and requirements for social distancing and the safety of clients and customers including the following list:
- Purchase of personal protection equipment (PPE), such as masks, gloves, etc.
- Cleaning services to sterilize and deep clean facilities
- Cleaning supplies
- New Point of Sale systems that allow for carryout/online purchases
- Physical improvements to facilities that create space for social distancing, i.e. creating wider aisles
“Small businesses are critical to the health of our local economy and we need to do what’s necessary to help as many as possible to stay open,” said Chamber CEO Tim Herman. “These grant dollars will help businesses cover expenses to meet the reopening requirements set by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order. This includes purchasing things like personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting products or new systems to support online and carryout purchases.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.