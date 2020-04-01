The Pure Michigan Business Connect program through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation launched a new grant program to help Michigan small manufacturers produce health supplies for COVID-19.
The program totals $1 million in grants.
“Michigan has the manufacturing strength, innovation and determination to lead the charge in establishing an Arsenal of Health to address the shortage of critical supplies we are facing as a result of the COVID-19 virus,” said MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton. “The PMBC COVID-19 Emergency Access and Retooling Grants program will provide immediate assistance to small businesses around the state who are ready to step up and use their manufacturing know-how and retool to support recovery efforts in this time of need.”
The program will award grants of $10,000 to $150,000 to companies that can quickly and effectively manufacture critical health and human services supplies.
Small companies can submit an application here.
