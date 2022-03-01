Applications are being accepted for a new grant program to support businesses in Michigan.
The Growing MI Business program was signed into law at the end of last year to deliver $409 million in additional support to businesses across the state.
“My number one goal is to put Michigan first, and that means making sure Michigan businesses have the resources they need to build on our economic momentum,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Over the last year, my administration has worked hard to add 220,000 jobs and help businesses bounce back. The Growing MI Business Grant Program will make a difference for Michigan’s business owners and communities across our state. I will continue supporting Michigan’s resilient, innovative businesses as they work to expand operations and create more jobs.”
Eligible businesses that were open before Oct. 1, 2019 may receive a grant of up to $5 million due to financial hardship. Eligible businesses that started working between Oct. 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 may receive a grant equal to 25 percent of certain specified costs.
Michiganders can apply online for business resources through Thursday, March 31. Grant awardees will be notified in the spring and grant awards will be distributed by July 1.
Those applying are encouraged to attend a webinar from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 7 to learn more details.
"Businesses thinking about applying are strongly encouraged to sign up for our March 7 webinar," State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks said. "It will be a great opportunity to learn about the details of the program and ask questions. It is critical for businesses to submit a correct application to avoid processing delays or exclusion from the program."
