Michigan’s state treasurer announced two grant programs on July 8 that will provide an overall total of $300 million to help first responders receive premium hazard pay and reimburse local government for payroll coasts incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our first responders and those public employees on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are performing a critical public service for all Michiganders,” State Treasuerer Rachael Eubanks said. “Supporting our first responders with funding is vital to keep Michigan safe. These dollars will also help our communities receive some budget relief.”
Eligible local units of government can apply for a grant from the First Responder Hazard Pay Premium Program and the Public Safety and Public Health Payroll Reimbursement Program.
Applications for the programs and more information are available on the Treasury COVID-19 webpage under Local Government and School Services.
