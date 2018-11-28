A Midland non-profit is getting a $30,000 grant to help put caregivers at ease.
The money will be used for special technology that helps track those who may wander off.
It is a blessing to caregivers of people with intellectual disabilities like dementia or autism.
“The feeling you have when you’re not sure where your loved one is. I can’t even describe how scary that feels,” said Jan Lampman, executive director for the ARC of Midland.
The ARC provides services for people with intellectual disabilities, like Melvin Fisher.
Fisher loves to walk all over town. Recently, he had gotten lost on a few of those walks. But now he has been given a new piece of equipment called Angelsense. It’s a GPS tracking device that enables his friends and family to keep tabs on their loved one.
“Having the Angelsense is great for his caregivers because if he does take a walk and he doesn’t get back at the time we think he should, we’re able to quickly find him,” Lampman said.
The ARC of Midland is giving 40 of their clients Angelsense. It is all made possible by a $300,000 grant from the Midland Area Community Foundation.
Angelsense replaces old tracking devices that used FM radio signals.
“Being able to have this updated, very easy to use technology has been a godsend,” Lampman said.
Lampman said it means a lot to her this technology is available.
“Just to have the peace of mind to know that if someone’s loved one is lost that we can find them very quickly. It takes a weight off your shoulders,” Lampman said.
It also gives Fisher the chance to keep walking with no worries.
