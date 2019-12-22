The Detroit Public Schools Community District is receiving a $5.9 million grant to help upgrade outdated or non-existent technology infrastructure.
The district says the grant from the philanthropic Ballmer Group will support the continued development of a data system designed to make student performance information available to school building leaders, teachers, parents and students.
Users will have online access to instructional materials and data.
Staff, district partners and outside mentors seeking to access student data must be cleared for privacy protections.
The 50,000-student district says staff will use the system for professional development and workflow to improve department and school level systems and processes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.