More than $2 million is going help address healthcare staffing shortage in rural Michigan.
A $2.5 million grant was given to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development to help rural communities.
Over the next four years, the state will use the money to help add 430 healthcare workers to rural areas in Michigan.
“These funds will support the efforts of Michigan Rural Enhanced Access to Careers in Healthcare (MiREACH), which reaches into rural communities to address critical healthcare workforce shortages,” LEO Acting Director Susan Corbin said. “Ensuring our state’s rural healthcare providers are able to find high-quality talent will improve their ability to provide lifesaving and community-supporting services.”
The need for healthcare staff, specifically in smaller communities, has increased since the start of the pandemic. LEO will work to identify needed workers based on employer demand and feedback, design training responses, and implement workforce solutions for rural communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.