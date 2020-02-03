Efforts addressing the needs of immigrants and refugees in southeast Michigan are being boosted by $300,000 in funding.
The grants are going to nine local organizations that provide access to health care, housing, transportation, jobs, and legal and language services, according to the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.
The funding is a collaboration involving the Community Foundation, the Kresge Foundation, the Ford Foundation and Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees. They are the first grants provided through the Southeast Michigan Immigrant and Refugee Funder Collaborative.
They include $30,000 for the Chaldean American Ladies of Charity to support a Detroit-area immigrant and refugee leadership program, immigration legal services and a citizenship and assimilation program. The Detroit Hispanic Development Corp. is getting $40,000 to support the Detroit Latino Coalition. Freedom House will receive $30,000 to enhance immigration legal services for asylum seekers and resettled refugee.
