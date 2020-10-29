Small businesses in Genesee County affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can look forward to some help.
The county has set up the Small Business Assistance Program to help low to moderate business owners with short-term working capital.
The fund will be made with the $216, 844 of the Community Block Grant, which comes from the CARES Act.
Grants are available in amounts of up to $10,000 and will be given through the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission (GCMPC).
Eligible businesses located in Genesee County, not within the city of Flint, Davison, Clio, Otter Lake, or Lennon, need to meet the following requirements:
- Business owner’s household income is less than or equal to 80% of Area Median Income
- Has 25 employees or less. If it is a franchise or business with multiple locations, employees at all locations within Genesee County must be included. Please submit one application per business location. Up to $10,000 can be awarded per business owner.
- A for-profit business that has been in operation for at least 2 years.
- Must be able to demonstrate a negative impact due to COVID-19.
- Must be able to certify loss of income due to COVID-19 and pledge to continue the business to the best of their ability.
- Must have an active System for Award Management (SAM) registration with no exclusions, and DUNS number at the time of applying.
- Is not a marijuana-related business; which are not eligible for federal funding.
- Is not a political or religious organization.
- Is not a gambling and adult entertainment business.
- Must not currently be in bankruptcy.
- Must not be on the debarred list for receiving federal funding.
- Must provide a W-9 in the business’s name.
- Must not be delinquent on federal, state, or local taxes.
- Must disclose any conflict of interest with any county employee, elected official, or an appointee of an elected official.
These grants should be used to avoid job loss due to COVID-19 and retain a minimum of one low or moderate income job in the community.
The following expenses may be covered:
- Costs Incurred between March 16, 2020, and December 31, 2020
- Supplies/Inventory
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff
- Equipment installation to ensure a safe environment for workers and customers
- Rent/Mortgage (No property taxes)
- Utilities
- Payroll/Wages
- Other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of the recipient’s business
Applicants have until Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. while funding lasts to apply and can do so at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TZS6R3N
Businesses will need the following information in order to apply:
- Completed W9 Form
- Business’s 2019 Federal Tax Returns
- Business Owner’s 2019 Federal Tax Returns, last 4 weeks of payroll, and copy of photo ID
- Most recent 4 weeks of payroll showing all current employees
- Most recent Profit/Loss statement
- Most recent monthly utility bill
- Description of any present or pending lawsuits, bankruptcy or insolvency, past due taxes, tax liens or levy’s
- Listing of business owners/partners with job titles and annual compensation
- Proof of SAM Registration
- Signed Certification Form
