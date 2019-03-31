Two area schools received thousands of dollars in grants to improve school safety.
Michigan State Police awarded $25 million in grants from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program.
Fenton Area Public Schools, Grand Blanc Community Schools, and Holy Family Catholic Elementary in Grand Blanc will receive thousands of dollars to improve their security thanks to the program.
Since 2018, the state has invested a total of $50 million into the Competitive School Safety Grant Program to help improve security of students.
These grants were awarded to 135 Michigan public school districts, 66 non-public schools, 20 public charter schools and nine intermediate school districts for security enhancements.
Recipients will have until June 1, 2020, to spend their awards.
More than 360 applications were received, requesting over $46 million in funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.