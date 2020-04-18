The Consumers Energy Foundation is providing more than $600,000 to assist communities and organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thirty community foundations will share $300,000 in grants. The foundations support efforts in 45 counties across Consumers Energy’s service area.
The Food Bank Council of Michigan will get $140,000 to support the production of 5,000 quarantine boxes for isolated and home-bound senior citizens. Each box will contain a seven-day supply of food.
Michigan State University will receive a $100,000 grant as it develops a process that uses commercial ovens to decontaminate personal protection masks.
Another $90,000 will be distributed across Michigan to support local nonprofits addressing the crisis.
The Consumers Energy Foundation announced last month that it donated $500,000 to the Food Bank Council of Michigan and the Michigan Association of United Ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.