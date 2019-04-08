Investigators are trying to determine what started a fire at a nature preserve in Bay City.
Fire Chief Brian Ducham said crews were sent to the fire behind Keit’s Greenhouse & Floral at about 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 7.
Once the crews extinguished the fire, about an acre of land at the Discovery Preserve was burned up, Duchman said.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.