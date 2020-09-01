Boats, propane tanks and just plain junk. All this stuff has been propped up against the Sanford Dam since the dam failures back in May.
And now if you look at what’s left of this beautiful lake, it’s starting to look like a grassy field.
“It’s real sad,” Sanford resident Michael Callan said. “We used to boat this every day. Every night I’d come home and take a ride up here to the beach and it’s horrible. It’s changing by the day and just overgrown.”
It’s a depressing sight for Callan, the remnants of the lake remind him of the floods that washed away his home more than three months ago.
“It took my house in 12 minutes. My pole barns, my house, everything,” he said.
Rebecca and Steve Malkin are Sanford residents of 30 years.
“I don’t know what the residents who live along the lake are supposed to do,” Rebecca said.
When you see the grass out here what goes through her mind?
“It’s surreal,” she said. “They told us this could happen, probably would happen we just never really believed that it would.”
Also, hard to believe all of this debris, trash and trees are still here.
What does Callan think about all that junk piled up against the dam?
“I figured they’d be addressing it by now,” he said. “I didn’t know if FEMA would step in with the disaster team and clean that up.”
“Hundreds of sites like that all up the river,” Steve said. “Hundreds of them. This is probably going to be here for a long time.”
And a long way away before this grassy field starts to look back like a lake again.
"It makes you pretty depressed,” Steve said. “It’ll be someday it’ll come back. Probably not in our lifetime."
