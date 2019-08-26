Drivers are being asked to avoid Blacks Corners Road, near Vlasics, in Imlay City due to grass fires and transformer fires.
The Imlay City Police Department advised that DTE is en route, and intermittent road closures are possible.
Drivers are being asked to avoid Blacks Corners Road, near Vlasics, in Imlay City due to grass fires and transformer fires.
The Imlay City Police Department advised that DTE is en route, and intermittent road closures are possible.
Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.