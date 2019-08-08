The Saginaw Fire Department is on the scene of a downed pole and wires on Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Street.
Central dispatch paged it out at about 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Gratiot Avenue will be completely closed until further notice.
Consumers Energy is reporting about 924 power outages in the area.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
