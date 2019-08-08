Down lines on Gratiot
Gratiot Avenue is closed at Stephens Street in Saginaw following a crash Thursday morning.

Crews are performing emergency repairs within the right-of-way.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Gratiot (M-46) will be closed until the work is complete.

The city is urging residents to avoid the intersection.

Central dispatch paged out the incident about 8:10 a.m.

