Gratiot Avenue is closed at Stephens Street in Saginaw following a crash Thursday morning.
Crews are performing emergency repairs within the right-of-way.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of Gratiot (M-46) will be closed until the work is complete.
The city is urging residents to avoid the intersection.
Central dispatch paged out the incident about 8:10 a.m.
