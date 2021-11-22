Police lights tape generic
An Elwell man has died after his car struck a tree in Sumner Township.

On Sunday at 2:45 p.m., Gratiot County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to N. Warner Road between W. Tyler Road and W. Harrison Road after receiving reports a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

When deputies arrived, they found the lone occupant, Todd Hodges, 50, deceased.

Evidence at the scene shows that Hodges was traveling northbound on N. Warner Road when the pickup he was driving crossed the center line and went off the opposite shoulder of the road, according to the Gratiot County sheriff.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. The sheriff said Hodges was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators believes Hodges had a medical episode or was distracted, causing him to leave the road. An autopsy will be conducted to help determine cause of death.

