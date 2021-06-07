Deputies are investigating a tractor accident that took the life of a child.
On Monday, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a field on South Ely Hwy in Fulton Township at 6:06 a.m. A 10-year-old child had been riding on the fender of a tractor when it hit a bump.
The child fell from the fender and was run over by the tractor and implement it was pulling, according to the sheriff's office. The tractor was driven by a family member who was unharmed in the accident.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transported to the MidMichigan Medical Center.
The accident remained under investigation, but there are no pending charges at this time.
