Gratiot County has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It took effect on Monday, March 16 at midnight and will stay in place until further notice.
According to Gratiot County Emergency Management, the declaration limits crowd sizes, modifies government services as needed, and bars visibly ill people from workplaces and businesses.
One person has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19 in Montcalm County, which is adjacent to Gratiot County.
The Gratiot County Emergency Operations Plan was activated on Friday, March 13.
The county is working with the state of Michigan, the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, and all government units in Gratiot County to slow the spread of coronavirus.
At least 53 coronavirus cases have been reported in Michigan according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Residents can find more information on the county’s website or by calling 211.
