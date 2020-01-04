The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a 21-year-old from Ithaca.
It happened on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11:58 a.m. in Emerson Township.
The sheriff’s office said a vehicle, driven by Autum Mendoza, was northbound on US-127, near VanBuren Road.
The investigation shows the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Witnesses told deputies the car was traveling at high speeds when it left the roadway.
Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are waiting on an autopsy to determine if a medical condition was a factor in the crash.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mendoza was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
