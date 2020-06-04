A Gratiot County man was killed after a boating accident in Montcalm County.
Around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, a 54-year-old woman had fallen into the water from a fishing boat on Crystal Lake in Crystal Township, according to Michigan State Police.
The man driving the boat, 59-year-old Kelly Schaffer from Perrinton, jumped in after the woman.
She was pulled out of the water and was not injured. Kelly was pulled into a passing boat and people had started CPR before EMS services arrived.
Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene from a possible drowning, troopers said.
MSP said life jackets weren’t worn by those on the fishing boat.
The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.