U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced a man was sentenced for sexually abusing a 14-year-old on the Isabella Reservation.
Randy Kirkpatrick, a 31-year-old man from Ashley, was sentenced to 33 months for sexual abuse of a minor.
Kirkpatrick will also face five years of supervised release. He plead guilty on Aug. 24.
The evidence shows that on July 15, Kirkpatrick engaged in sex acts with the victim in a public bathroom on the Isabella Reservation in Indian County.
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department investigated this case.
