Registered nurses at MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot ratified a new contract on Thursday.
The contract includes improved language regarding staffing levels that will keep patients safer, the Michigan Nurses Association said in a press release.
“We are proud of this contract because we believe it will help protect our patients, and our patients are our top priority,” said Shenan Shinabarger, RN, president of the local union, an affiliate of the Michigan Nurses Association. “We have shown the corporate executives of the MidMichigan Health system that Gratiot nurses are union strong and that we’re not afraid to fight for what is right.”
The contract takes effect immediately and goes until November 2022.
“This contract will allow us to recruit and retain quality RNs,” Shinabarger said. “It will improve the lives of both nurses and our patients. We want to thank our community from the bottom of our hearts for their strong support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.