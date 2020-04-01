Love INC of Gratiot County and Gratiot County Emergency Operations came up with an idea to help seniors order groceries over the phone rather than having to navigate the internet.
This idea came after between 500 and 600 seniors showed up to shop for essential items at Meijer and Walmart on March 23, 2020.
Love INC said this defeated the well-intended purpose of protecting the vulnerable population during the senior hour.
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays seniors over the age of 60 can call Love INC at 989-462-0676 for assistance.
According to the company, caller information will be gathered by a Love INC volunteer. They will be provided with a senior-only number to call in their orders to Walmart in Alma, MI.
Love INC said the senior will then be able to go to the store, pay for, and pick up their order the following day without getting out of their car if they do not wish.
Emergency Management/Homeland Security, and Central Dispatch/911 are deeply appreciative of the cooperative and collaborative efforts between Love INC and Walmart.
For more information, contact Gratiot Love INC with any questions at gratiotloveinc1@gmail.com.
