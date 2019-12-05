A train crash closed down a Gratiot County road for several hours Wednesday evening.
The train versus car crash shut down East County Line Road (M-30) and Monroe Road (M-46).
Gratiot County Emergency Management is asking people to treat the railroad crossing as a stop sign until the signals can be repaired.
