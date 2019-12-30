The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be safe when traveling on the roads on Monday.
Due to heavy rain, there is water over the roadway on State Road between St. Charles Road and Polk Road.
Other areas of State Road between Alma and Ithaca are reported to be covered in water.
Officials also report water across the road in various other locations.
You can check the latest First Warn 5 forecast here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.