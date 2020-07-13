In a Facebook post on Monday, July 13, Gratiot County Sheriff Michael Morris said his department will not ticket anyone who chooses not to wear a mask in public.
However, the sheriff said if someone files a formal complaint against someone for not wearing a mask in public, that complaint would be referred to the Gratiot County Prosecutor's Office or the Attorney General's Office.
"Another problem that comes out of this is a business can ask someone to be trespassed from their establishment if they chose not to wear a mask. In that case, we would do a trespassing complaint and it would also be referred to the Gratiot County Prosecutor for their review," Morris said in the Facebook post.
