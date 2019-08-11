Image: Gratiot County persons of interest
Source: Gratiot County Sheriffs

Sheriffs in Gratiot County are trying to identify 3 people and they need your help. 

It is unknown why police are looking for them.

If you recognize them, or have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact police.

Please contact Detective Larry Litwiller at 989-857-5208.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.