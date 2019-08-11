Sheriffs in Gratiot County are trying to identify 3 people and they need your help.
It is unknown why police are looking for them.
If you recognize them, or have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact police.
Please contact Detective Larry Litwiller at 989-857-5208.
