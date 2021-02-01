A Gratiot County teenager pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 1 for killing his sister in 2019.
Corbin James Redman, 17, was accused of shooting and killing his sister, 11-year-old Addison Marie Redman, in their Arcada Township home on Aug. 20, 2019.
On Monday, Corbin pleaded guilty to the crime.
He has been charged with careless or reckless discharge of a firearm.
Corbin was 15-years-old when the crime happened.
A designation hearing will be scheduled in April to determine if he should be sentenced as a juvenile or an adult. He faces up to two years in prison if sentenced as an adult.
