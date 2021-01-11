A Consumers Energy wind farm in Gratiot County is helping bring clean energy to thousands of residents.
The Gratiot Farms Wind Project went online on Dec. 16 and has 60 turbines with a 150-megawatt capacity.
According to Consumers Energy, that’s enough to power about 58,000 residents.
“We are excited to have completed construction and bring Gratiot Farms online to serve customers. Each kilowatt we generate from renewable sources such as the wind gets us closer to our Clean Energy Plan goal of a net-zero carbon energy future,” said Dennis Dobbs, vice president of enterprise project management, engineering, and services for Consumers Energy. “We are committed to be good neighbors in Gratiot County, where our project is providing substantial local tax revenue and well-paying jobs.”
Consumers Energy acquired the project from Enel Green Power America, which started the development of the wind farm.
Consumers Energy took ownership and responsibility for the project in September 2019.
Construction work on the Gratiot Farms employed 250 workers, according to Consumers Energy.
A team of 10 employees will operate the electric generation facility from a new service center in Middleton, set to be completed by late February.
Gratiot Farm is a $260 million investment in the state’s clean energy infrastructure, according to Consumers Energy.
Combined with the Lake Winds Energy Park in Mason County and Cross Winds Energy Park in Tuscola County, the three parks are producing power for about 185,000 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.