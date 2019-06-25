The Detroit Zoo says an 11-year-old gray wolf has died during surgery to remove a mass in her chest.
Zoo officials say Wazi suffered cardiac arrest and died Monday. The mass had been discovered during a health exam, and veterinarians determined surgery was the only option because of its size and location.
The zoo says in a statement the wolf "was intelligent, fearless, curious and sassy," and "adored" by employees, volunteers and visitors.
The zoo's lone surviving wolf is a male named Kaska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.