A 31-year-old Grayling woman was arrested after police responded to a call about an argument.
It happened about 8 p.m. on July 22 at a restaurant in Grayling.
A man and woman were arguing in the parking lot.
While Michigan State Police troopers were completing the investigation, the woman actively assaulted the man and was arrested, police said.
The man told police they were arguing because his girlfriend had been drinking and he did not want her driving.
The woman, who has been identified as 31-year-old Marina Delrae Davis, told police she went to the restaurant to get something to eat when her boyfriend showed up to take her home.
Police said they could detect a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her. David was then asked to submit to sobriety tests, police said.
During the test, she charged towards her boyfriend and began hitting him, police said.
She was arrested for domestic assault.
After she was arrested and placed in the patrol car, she began to kick and break items inside the vehicle, police said.
Davis then tried to push past a trooper standing in the doorway of the vehicle to assault her boyfriend again, police said.
She has been charged with one count of domestic violence and one count of obstructing and resisting police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.