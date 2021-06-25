Grease premiering at the Midland Center for the Arts

When the Midland Center for the Arts put out a casting call for a summer show this year, plenty jumped at the chance. High schoolers are putting on a musical that many of them can personally relate to.
“You know, after not being able to do the thing I loved for so long, it’s been really amazing to kind of devote myself to this and really put in the work to make this show happen,” said Anastasia Breen, a junior at John Glenn High School.
This show is the musical Grease and it’s showing June 25-27 at 8 p.m. at the Midland Center for the Arts.
“Because we’re also jumping back into this, having fourteen months of not being able to work, and so this felt like a great opportunity to both give back to the community and get us back into the rhythm of things,” said David Ruttura, director.
Ruttura has worked on shows like School of Rock in New York City. But after the last year and a half, Ruttura and some of his colleagues took their talents off-Broadway to help Michigan high schoolers put on the show.
“So it’s been a great, kind of splashing into this and learning what I should expect for the future and on this professional timeline and also learning from their expertise and knowledge has been really wonderful,” Breen said.
Lauren Schorfhaar travels all the way from Lansing, nearly every day, for rehearsals.
“So I really had no second thoughts, I’m gonna take this opportunity after being in quarantine for so long and not being able to do what you love,” Schorfhaar said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world and I’ll definitely never take it for granted again.”
Neither will Ruttura.
“Everyone’s been missing that, that sense of community when you sit in a theater and you laugh with an audience and you cry with an audience and you perform for an audience,” Ruttura said. “And I think that it means a return to life, right. We’ve sort of been waiting for something to shift and that’s coming back now.”
The show will be at an outdoor stage in the parking lot of the center for the arts. There will be a rainy day show on Monday, June 28 just in case.
