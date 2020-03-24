Restaurants around the country are teaming up to get Americans to eat out.
Tuesday, March 24 has been dubbed “Great American Takeout Day”.
A coalition of restaurants are calling on everyone in the nation to order out, and some are even offering deals and free delivery.
The push comes as the restaurant industry struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.
The industry estimates up to 7 million people will lose their jobs in the next three months because of the pandemic.
