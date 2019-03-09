Great Clips hair salon, is holding a benefit this weekend for the Imlay City Family devastated by a house fire.
On Feb. 26 at about 3:00 a.m., a fire broke out at a home in the Maple Grove mobile home park.
When firefighters arrived, they found the mother outside, who said that others were still inside the burning home.
The Imlay City Police Department confirmed 28-day-old Keyairah Kelley, 3-year-old Keyanna Kelley, 5-year-old Keyondre Kelley, and 6-year-old Keith Kelley, had died as a result to the fire. 19-month-old Keyshawn Kelley, is reported breathing on his own, but the total extent of his injuries is yet to be determined. At last check, Keith Lamont Kelley was listed in critical/stable condition with severe burns.
Great Clips Hair Salon, located in the Kroger Plaza will donate $5 from every haircut given this weekend to help the family.
Kayla Rivera, manager of Great Clips, heard the story and wanted to do something to help the three-surviving family members.
"Normally we are huge with gift baskets like we always do something in the community, but I felt like a gift basket wasn't enough," Rivera said. “So, I got on the phone with my gm and I was like we got to do something, so we talked with the assistant managers and all of us agreed to make this a weekend thing.”
Word of the fundraiser spread quickly and business for great clips soared. Yesterday they doubled their average customers meaning more money for the family in need.
"I just found out about it so I’m glad it's going to a good cause," Myles Parker, a customer from Marlette, said.
Great Clips hopes to raise a total of $1,000 and said that with one more day of the fundraiser left their well on their way to beating that goal.
"They lost everything clothes, home, anything like medical bills I mean they lost their children so their funerals anything to help would be great," Rivera said. "We're just all trying to come together because it was such a bad loss."
To read original story, click here.
