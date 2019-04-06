Great Lake Loons fans are gearing up for the home opener today.
It’s the kick-off to a six-game homestand for the Loons.
The team will play the Lake County Captains at Dow Diamond in Midland.
Gates open at 2 p.m. and the games starts at 4:05 p.m.
Catch highlights from the game on Sports Xtra tonight at 10 p.m. on TV5+ and 11 p.m. on TV5.
