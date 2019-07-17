Wednesday was the first round of golf for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
It’s also the first chance for fans to get involved in health programs around the course.
“What we’re doing is registering people to track their steps throughout the week,” said MidMichigan Health communication director, Millie Jezior, “Our goal is to get to 20 million steps by the end of the week on Saturday night.”
MidMichigan Health is welcoming fans in with what they’re calling the “step challenge.” If they reach their goal they’ll receive a donation to their Heart and Vascular Center in Midland.
“Last night we got to 1.3 million steps already in just two days,” said Jezior.
The steps are counted with either smart watch devices or remembering how many times you walked all eighteen holes. The Midland Country Club shakes out to about 5,000 steps.
Fr. Andy Booms from Midland’s St. Brigid Catholic Church just signed up and says the community will step up.
“People are always active minded and so I think having the Open and the step challenge is a wonderful opportunity for Midland to shine.”
MidMichigan health is also handing out sun screen to beat the heat and partnered with Davenport Nursing Students to check blood pressure.
Besides promoting health and wellness, MidMichigan Health is confident their community will help them literally “step” over their goal.
“I think that the biggest thing for this is just the sense of community and regionalism that is bringing all of here, not just in Midland, but across the state,” said Jezior.
