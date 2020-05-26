The Great Lakes Bay Pride Planning team announced a reimagined Pride Month celebration where the community can fully learn, celebrate, and advocate in a safe and healthy way.
Instead of the traditional LGBTQ festival and after-party, the organization has created Celebrating Pride at Home.
According to the organization, during Celebrate Pride at Home there will be a series of activities, displays, community service opportunities, and exciting competitions.
Organizers said Great Lakes Bay Pride joins others throughout the world in the annual June Pride Month festivities. They said the reimagined Pride celebration unites everyone to build a community that inspires engagement, equality, and respect for all.
Organizers are inviting everyone to join in Celebrating Pride at Home.
Activities and events in June will include:
- Yard sign campaign
- Food Collection Drive
- Indoor/Outdoor decorating
“At all times of the year, the LGBT+ population faces a higher risk of social isolation, limited access to resources, and disparities when accessing healthcare. Connecting with fellow community members and allies is vital as we navigate our daily lives through this historic time. It is our duty to actively protect our vulnerable communities by limiting the spread of COVID-19 and helping communities recover and rebuild,” said Scott Ellis, executive director of perceptions, the parent organization of Great Lakes Bay Pride.
For more information, click here.
