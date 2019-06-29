Bay City was the site for the Great Lakes Bay Region Pride Festival.
“I didn’t realize that there was something in the middle of the state that I could go to and just feel accepted, feel loved,” said Danielle Elkins.
Elkins was one of many attendees who said it’s nice to have an event like this in Mid-Michigan.
“I thought all the stuff that LGBTQ people were downstate to upstate,” Elkins said.
The pride celebration took place in Wenonah Park, catering to everyone in the community while supporting the LGBTQ community.
“We have over 60 retail and resource vendors on site here, we have food vendors, we have a children’s activity area,” said Scott Ellis, an event coordinator.
“And you can come here even if you’re straight cause there’s more stuff here than you would think there would be,” Elkins said.
Emceeing this even was Trevor Thomas, chair of the board of directors for equality at Michigan Action Network.
Back by popular demand was the Harmony Diversity Choir, a group of LGBTQ performers who educate and advocate for equality.
“Of course I would come back and I suggest people show up to learn a little bit about our history,”
Elkins also said the event was a great way to let people in the LGBTQ community in our area know that they’re accepted.
