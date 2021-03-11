While many love the Great Lakes for the summer season, there are many who look forward to the winter season.
Every year, ice fishermen anxiously await the ice to grow thick enough to head out in search of a big winter catch or just some relaxation with family and friends.
And that excitement over the Great Lakes winter season will be there as long as there is ice. But for someone like Chuck Militello, who's been on the Bay since the late 70s, it's hard to ignore how things have changed over the years.
"We used to drive our vehicles out there," he said. "Full-size vans and trucks, and we used to go out 7, 8, 9 miles, and now you don’t do that anymore. It just doesn’t happen."
"We don’t get the cold long winters, where we get the thickness of the ice across the whole Saginaw Bay, so we use quads and snowmobiles so there’s definitely a big difference."
According to new research from Climate Central, although there are still high coverage years, our annual maximum ice coverage on the Great Lakes is 22 percent lower on average, compared to 50 years ago, with years of low ice cover becoming more frequent. That yearly trend is more difficult to rely on for small business owners like Militello, who owns Chuckie’s Bait & Tackle in Essexville.
"It's very unpredictable," Militello says. "We used to be on by Christmas every year. We did big business with all of the schools being out for Christmas time. We don’t get that anymore. Now it’s end of January, middle of January, sometimes it’s the first of February before we get any ice."
According to Dr. Catherine O'Reilly from Illinois State University, our temperatures are the main culprit in this declining trend.
"As the globe is warming, winter is one of the fastest-warming seasons," she said. "And so for lakes, that is mostly manifest in having shorter ice cover, and so these lakes are just having shorter and shorter winter ice cover. And this shortness can be as short as a week, or as short as a month."
So how have our temperatures changed over the years? Compared to 1970, our average winter temperatures in the TV5 viewing area are 3-4 degrees warmer, we’re spending more days above normal, fewer nights below freezing, and even a rising trend in our lowest temperature recorded each winter.
While these rises in temperatures may not seem all that significant on the surface with just a few degrees of warming over time, there are some consequences to this declining ice trend.
The first, lake-effect snow may become more common. We know our main ingredients for that, we need open and warm water. We also need some cold air to go above that warm water and allow those clouds to grab onto some of that moisture to produce the lake-effect snow. We know the end result, as that air moves inland it dumps a significant amount of snow if we have the right setup. But the less ice that we have, the longer that lake-effect season goes, and possibly, more lake-effect snow.
And although lake effect snow is nothing new and the thought of more of it may excite some, James Kessler, a physical scientist at NOAA, pointed to an existing issue along the lakeshore that could be exacerbated by that same area of open water.
"These big winter storms there are basically large waves that get damped out by the ice cover, that’s the ice cover that’s land fast along the shore, so that ice basically protects the shoreline from these big waves," Kessler says.
"So the combination of having low ice cover with very high water levels is potentially disastrous for coastal erosion, both the natural shoreline as well as property that’s along the shoreline."
In addition to the lack of ice, warmer temperatures and more dramatic temperature swings throughout the season lead to bigger safety concerns for the ice that does develop.
"It does decrease the stability of the lake ice," Dr. O'Reilly said. "The warmer the average winter is, the more likely it is that people are going to drown by falling through the ice so we need to be more careful about really checking the ice thicknesses to make sure the ice is OK to go out on."
The science and numbers can be overwhelming and these trends may be hard to visualize for those who don’t spend a lot of time on the ice. But it’s important to remember the economic cost for our neighbors remains high if these trends don’t change.
Militello says it makes business a bit tougher. "It definitely affects your revenue, you got a shorter span to take in the same amount of money. And it just don’t happen," he said.
But despite the trends, as long as there’s ice, business owners like Militello will still be there for those headed out for their next big catch, and the message from him remains the same.
"Still gotta be careful, have a lot of common sense, and have all your safety equipment with you and be safe," Militello said.
It is worth noting, that while five of the lowest ice coverage years have occurred in the last 15 years, we've also seen three of our highest years within the last 15 years. There will still be years of high ice coverage, but the downward trend over time is what has experts concerned.
