Normally, this time of year the Great Lakes Loons are taking the field for the start of the baseball season.
Thursday, April 16, was supposed to be the home opener at Dow Diamond. The Loons were going to take on the White Caps with the first pitch set at 6:05 p.m.
But then came the greatest storm of the century, known as COVID-19.
Now America’s pastime must do its part for the country.
“We are all a little disappointed. We put in months of work into getting ready for a baseball season, but at the end of the day, safety comes first. And we are trying to do our part,” said Matt DeVries, assistant general manager for the Loons.
The Loons have been swinging away as they joined the fight against the virus.
“When we heard that we are not going to be playing baseball for a good chunk of time and that is still an infinite amount of time, we decided to take all of our cleaning supplies that we had, all of our masks and rubber gloves or anything that we could contribute to the cause. We wanted to make sure we donated it back to the community and then we also had a mobile food bank reach out to us about using our back parking lot which is obviously a large space that can handle a lot of vehicles for food distribution center. So we were able to participate in that,” DeVries said.
Perhaps the biggest bat in the lineup against COVID-19 is the Blood Center of Michigan, which is located down the leftfield line.
“The Blood Center, which has obviously been a big part of Dow Diamond, has been open the entire time and they have been accepting donations and no time like right now to be able to give and help out with donating blood,” DeVries said.
