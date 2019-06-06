A group representing mayors of cities in the Great Lakes region wants to fortify an Illinois waterway to prevent Asian carp from invading Lake Michigan.
The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River Cities Initiative has endorsed a $778 million plan developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which recently sent the proposal to Congress.
It calls for installing technologies such as underwater noisemakers, electric barriers and "bubble curtains" at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Lake Michigan.
The structure is a crucial line of defense between the lake and the carp-infested Illinois River.
Michelle Morin-Doyle, chairwoman of the cities group and deputy mayor of Quebec City in Canada, says people created the Asian carp problem and are responsible for solving it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.