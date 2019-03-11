As ice coverage goes, it's Superior.
The Detroit Free Press reports Lake Superior was 94 percent ice covered as of Friday, marking first time the largest of the Great Lakes had more than 90 percent coverage in four years.
At this time last year, Superior was about half covered, and only 7 percent of the lake was covered at this time in 2017.
Similar ice coverage is reported on the four other Great Lakes. Lake Erie is at 94 percent coverage, Huron nearly 85 percent, Michigan roughly 40 percent and Ontario at 23 percent.
Climatologists say weather patterns consistently held frigid air over the region since late January. Warmer temperatures in the coming days will start to bring on a great melt.
Track the Great Lakes ice coverage by clicking here
