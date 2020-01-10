Water levels on each of the Great Lakes are higher at the start of this year than they were at the start of 2019, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The engineers say that if you were impacted by high water levels in your area in 2019 to expect and prepare for similar levels in the year ahead.
The most recent six-month forecast of Great Lakes water levels shows water levels continuing to be well above average over this period
Lake Michigan and Huron are forecasted to reach record high levels this year.
“It is likely that water levels on lakes Michigan and Huron will set new monthly mean record high levels over the next couple of months,” said John Allis, chief of the Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office, Detroit District. “This sets the stage for coastal impacts and damages in 2020 similar to, or worse than, what was experienced last year.”
They cite that some reasons for the unusually high lake levels include persistent wet conditions across the Great Lakes basin and warmer than average temperatures in December that led to greater runoff due to melting snow. The warm air also caused less evaporation off the lakes’ surface, which leads to more water in the system.
