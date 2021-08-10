Great Lakes water levels are now below recent years record high levels even after wet conditions in late June and July.
U.S. Army Corp of Engineers officials expect Great Lakes water levels to remain below 2019 and 2020 levels when many record highs were set across the lakes.
Typically, late spring and summer is when the lakes reach seasonal peaks before beginning seasonal declines in late summer or early fall, but this year seasonal rises leading up to peak levels were less than average on all the lakes.
Lake Michigan and Huron, experienced its peak monthly mean level for the year in January, which has only happened in 1931, 1958 and 1987 in the coordinated water level period of record taking place between 1918 and 2020.
“Very heavy rainfall occurred across a large portion of the Great Lakes basin in late June and July,” Detroit District Great Lakes Watershed Hydrology Chief Keith Kompoltowicz said. “This significant precipitation led to a rise in Lake Michigan-Huron water levels in July after a several months stretch of stable water level conditions.”
The very wet July led to the total precipitation for the Great Lakes basin to finish the month about 25 percent higher than average.
From June to July, Lake Superior remained near its June level.
Lake Michigan and Huron rose three inches, while Erie and Ontario all rose four inches from June to July.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ most recent six-month forecast, covering months August through January, indicates Great Lakes water levels will remain below record high levels, but above average on all lakes, except Lake Ontario.
Lake Ontario’s forecast indicates water levels will remain near average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.