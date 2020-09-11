U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials report despite seasonal declines, Great Lakes water levels remain high as fall storms approach.
“The Corps of Engineers urges anyone impacted by high water levels last fall to prepare for similar or worse impacts in the coming months,” Detroit District Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office Chief, John Allis said.
Fall and early winter months typically bring some of the strongest Great Lakes region storms.
“Even though lake levels are declining, this active weather can potentially bring tremendous impacts to coastlines, including erosion and coastal flooding,” Allis said.
Lake Michigan-Huron and Lake St. Clair set new monthly mean record high water levels in August. Lake Michigan-Huron’s previous August record was in 1986. Lake St. Clair surpassed last year’s record high. Water levels on lakes Michigan-Huron, St. Clair, Erie and Ontario declined during August and are expected to continue declining throughout the fall. The Lake Superior’s water level likely reached its peak in August and will begin its decline this month.
The Corps’ Detroit District is responsible for monitoring, forecasting, collecting and disseminating Great Lakes water level information. For the most up-to-date Great Lakes water level information visit the district’s website here.
