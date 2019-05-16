A Mid-Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday for the murder of his great aunt last summer.
Joel Wallace was found guilty in March of murdering Victoria Kilbourne, a 74-year-old hairdresser from Midland.
Wallace was sentenced to life in prison without parole for each of the two counts of first-degree murder.
He was also sentenced to 171 months to 30 years for a charge of unlawful imprisonment, 34 months to 28 years for a charge of forgery, and 34 months to 28 years for a charge of utter and publishing.
Kilbourne was reported missing by her family on June 26, 2018 when they hadn’t heard from her.
A neighbor told police they saw Wallace standing in his great aunt’s driveway, but there was no sign of Kilbourne.
Court records show Kilbourne's purse was still at her Midland County home, but her cell phone was missing.
Investigators found a voicemail from Huntington Bank's Fraud Investigation Department asking about a check withdrawing $2,000.
The Michigan State Police Forensic Lab obtained a search warrant to search Joel Wallace's vehicle. They found blood evidence and a roll of black tape, identical to the kind Kilbourne was tied up with.
