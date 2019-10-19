George's Prepared Foods is recalling about 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat products as they may be contained with Salmonella.
The ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patties were made on April 19, April 27, May 7, and May 9. The following products are subject to the recall:
- 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.
- 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.
- 35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.
Products with the establishment number “EST. M2206T” on the packaging are included in the recall.
The items were shipped to stores nationwide.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the problem was discovered when it learned a third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the ready-to-eat products to commerce.
At this time there have been no reports of adverse reactions from consumers in connection to this recall.
Consumers who have the affected products are urged to not eat them and throw them away or return the products to the original place of purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.