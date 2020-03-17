The Greater Flint YMCA is closing its branches through April 6 and putting its resources to feeding the community.
After Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s suggestion to encourage social distancing, they Flint Y has decided to close their branches and programs to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The reopening date is set for April 6 but is subject to change as the pandemic develops.
Camp Copneconic will also be closed until April 13.
The Y will still be providing meals to families in need.
“We will be diverting all available resources to help our community fight this outbreak,” CEO Shelly Hilton said. “It’s important to make sure that all Flint families continue to receive the nutritious food they need.”
Starting March 23, the Flint YMCA will be offering dinner for anyone in need.
They can also pick up dinner and a snack for a child without the child being present or showing proof of guardianship.
They will be passing out meals seven days a week at the following locations:
- Suffolk Ct Apartments, 3000 Suffolk Ct, Flushing, MI 48433 from 6 to 6:45 p.m.
- Pierson Rd YMCA, 5219 W Pierson Rd, Flushing, MI 48433 from 6 to 6:45 p.m.
- Downtown YMCA, 411 E 3rd St, Flint MI 48503 from 6 to 6:45 p.m.
- Kings Lane Apartments, 4400 Kings Ln, Burton, MI 48529 from 4 to 4:45 p.m.
- Calvary United Methodist Church, 2111 Flushing Rd, Flint, MI 48504 from 6 to 6:45 p.m.
- River Park Apartments, 7002 Pemberton Dr, Flint, MI 48505 from 4 to 4:45 p.m.
- Flint Development Center, 4121 Martin Luther King Ave, Flint, MI 48505 from 5 to 5:45 p.m.
- Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 424 Kennelworth Ave, Flint, MI 48503 from 5 to 5:45 p.m.
